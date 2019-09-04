Forte Capital Lowered Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $654,444 as Share Value Declined; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder Pitcairn Company Trimmed Its Position by $439,470

Forte Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 22.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc sold 12,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 43,007 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 55,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $60.69. About 5.37 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 771 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 9,564 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, down from 10,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $17.4 during the last trading session, reaching $493.94. About 894,087 shares traded or 37.94% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,602 shares to 8,438 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 8,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.3% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Nomura Asset Ltd holds 1% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 177,797 shares. Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 18,092 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding, Japan-based fund reported 455,996 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Research Inc invested in 560 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 116 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno stated it has 33,000 shares. 10,620 are owned by Mackenzie Corporation. Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Girard Partners holds 0.04% or 422 shares. Hills Retail Bank Trust holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 558 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prns Incorporated reported 0% stake. Csat Advisory LP has 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Schroder Mngmt Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $266.63 million for 52.32 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $633,621 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $105,600 on Friday, March 8. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821 on Monday, March 11. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.