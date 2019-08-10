Forte Capital Lowered Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $654,444 as Market Value Declined; Tortoise Investment Management Has Trimmed Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Position as Stock Value Were Volatile

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 71,197 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 12,110 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 83,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.48. About 126,890 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Forte Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 22.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc sold 12,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 43,007 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 55,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58M and $382.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,468 shares to 38,209 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 13,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of stock. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was made by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11.

