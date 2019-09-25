Forte Capital Lowered Its Stake in Adobe (ADBE) by $362,208; D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Boosted American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Stake by $1.60 Million

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.90 million, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 701,240 shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 1Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES FOR 14 WEEKS INCREASED 8% OVER COMPARABLE 14 WEEK PERIOD LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q EPS 52C; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Quarter Dividend to 13.75c; 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Total Ending Inventories at Cost Increased 11% to $398 M; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Sales

Forte Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc sold 1,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 35,061 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.33M, down from 36,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $273.86. About 1.10M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 0.9% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 316,178 shares. National Asset Mngmt has 9,495 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Macquarie Limited has 143,561 shares. Susquehanna Interest Ltd Liability Partnership has 226,990 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 867,036 shares. Moreover, Jaffetilchin Prns Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Victory Cap Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Brown Advisory holds 1.52 million shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 27,744 shares. Bamco Ny holds 0.04% or 31,763 shares. Ledyard Comml Bank owns 16,786 shares. Ruggie Grp Inc accumulated 23 shares. Zweig owns 35,384 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 286,486 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt has 0.59% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 363,054 shares.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10 million and $313.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 1,486 shares to 22,615 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 1,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

