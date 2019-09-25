Forte Capital Lowered Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position by $365,400; Envestnet Asset Management Increased Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holding by $1.41 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 34,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 435,055 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.96 million, up from 400,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 2.86M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Fasenra Didn’t Achieve Reduction of Exacerbations in Patients With COPD; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN US FDA OKS LOKELMA FOR ADULT HYPERKALAEMIA; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – NO AES OF BONE FRACTURE OR AMPUTATION WERE REPORTED IN STUDY; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIF IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL FOR UNRESECTABLE STAGE lll NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 09/04/2018 – Ionis to get up to $300 mln from licensing deal with AstraZeneca; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TRIAL MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL; 07/05/2018 – Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise Enter Collaboration With AstraZeneca to Develop Novel Cardiovascular and Catheter-based The; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA LOKELMA APPROVED IN EU FOR ADULTS W/ HYPERKALAEMIA; 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: Rubraca Approved in U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cance

Forte Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 19,060 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, down from 24,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $59.93. About 2.10M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10M and $313.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,998 shares to 42,180 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peninsula Asset Mngmt has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Ltd Com invested in 18,000 shares or 0% of the stock. 30,325 were reported by Whitnell &. Ipswich Invest Management Communications reported 0.13% stake. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.17% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Private Advisor Gp has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Fjarde Ap has 197,777 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity has 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 3,405 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Regions Financial Corporation invested in 161,344 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 2.28% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Envestnet Asset has invested 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.02% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cibc Asset Mgmt has 86,006 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91M for 14.27 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting CTSH Put And Call Options For August 9th – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Cognizant (CTSH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Undervalued Stocks Boosting Book Value – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant gets new bear before earnings; CTSH -3% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Pharma Stocks You Should Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Fasenra to Treat EoE – StreetInsider.com” published on August 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Phase III TULIP 2 Trial for Anifrolumab Met Primary Endpoint in Treatment of SLE – StreetInsider.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Announces FDA Grants Fast Track Designation for FARXIGA in Heart Failur – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Germany Teeters On Brink Of Recession – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.