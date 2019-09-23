Forte Capital Lifted By $331,100 Its Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Stake; MEDUSA MINING LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUST (MDSMF) Shorts Lowered By 26.67%

MEDUSA MINING LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUST (OTCMKTS:MDSMF) had a decrease of 26.67% in short interest. MDSMF’s SI was 5,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 26.67% from 7,500 shares previously. With 11,500 avg volume, 1 days are for MEDUSA MINING LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUST (OTCMKTS:MDSMF)’s short sellers to cover MDSMF’s short positions. It closed at $0.5705 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Forte Capital Llc increased Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) stake by 5.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Forte Capital Llc acquired 1,925 shares as Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH)’s stock rose 3.95%. The Forte Capital Llc holds 34,248 shares with $5.92 million value, up from 32,323 last quarter. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs now has $16.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 724,435 shares traded or 16.15% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms Immunology & Immunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67

Medusa Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, mining, and production of gold properties. The company has market cap of $117.86 million. The firm also explores for silver and copper deposits. It has a 3.32 P/E ratio. It holds interests in the Co-O mine covering 596 square kilometers located in the Philippines.

Among 6 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Laboratory Corp has $22000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $191.50’s average target is 10.89% above currents $172.69 stock price. Laboratory Corp had 12 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy” on Friday, June 21. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $20100 target in Friday, August 23 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) rating on Friday, July 26. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $19000 target. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity.

Forte Capital Llc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) stake by 4,110 shares to 22,534 valued at $2.94M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 5,675 shares and now owns 85,248 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) was reduced too.

