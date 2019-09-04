Forte Capital Increases Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR); First Light Asset Management Boosted Its Position in Xencor (XNCR) by $1.41 Million as Market Value Rose

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 45,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 511,328 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.88M, up from 465,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.84. About 173,028 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500.

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 33,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 29,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $104.78. About 1.53M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 14,265 shares to 18,737 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 632,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22M shares, and cut its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10M and $277.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,246 shares to 29,318 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.