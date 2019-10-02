Forte Capital Holds Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ); Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Decreased Its Holding by $794,520

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 6,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 42,180 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, up from 35,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $58.85. About 6.48M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 17,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 259,614 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.77 million, down from 277,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $49.2. About 8.26M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 19/03/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: AFC Bournemouth step up interest in Bristol City’s Bobby Reid as Premier League clubs circle; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $2.80; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 14/03/2018 – Research from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Innovative Oncology Development Program to Be Presented at AACR 2018 Demonstrates; 14/03/2018 – Research from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Innovative Oncology Development Program to Be Presented at AACR 2018 Demonstrates Commitment to Advancing Precision Medicine Research for Patients with Cancer; 27/04/2018 – Advantagene Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG)

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10M and $313.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 37,091 shares to 10,503 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,248 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Usa Fincl Portformulas has 3.44% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Colonial Tru Advsr holds 149,532 shares. 91,921 are owned by Biondo Investment Limited. Hyman Charles D holds 1.66% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 278,888 shares. 146,551 are owned by Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation. Penbrook Mngmt Ltd has 1.95% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 31,749 shares. Rampart Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 59,455 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Inc reported 4.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cleararc Capital Incorporated invested in 1.04% or 61,679 shares. 154,876 are held by F&V Capital Mngmt Ltd Com. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Co holds 9,542 shares. Pitcairn accumulated 0.2% or 34,866 shares. Waddell & Reed Fin has 1.11 million shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 24,051 shares. Dumont & Blake Invest Advisors Ltd Company invested 0.36% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 5,239 shares to 7,018 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity (FNCL) by 21,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.71 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Holding reported 52,090 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Symons Management holds 104,712 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 344,680 shares. Curbstone Fincl reported 0.23% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Limited Co accumulated 25,794 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Oakworth Cap reported 0.1% stake. Nelson Roberts Advsr Lc holds 0.02% or 2,318 shares in its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 0.15% or 15,090 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 134,885 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 5.42 million shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 7.72 million shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 74,400 shares stake. Holderness Company holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 29,611 shares. 6,157 were reported by Chilton Inv Com Limited Liability. Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.09% or 26,075 shares.