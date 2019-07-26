Forte Capital Holds Stake in Lowes Cos (LOW); Logan Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) as Share Value Declined

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) by 66.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 23,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,090 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.45 million, up from 35,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $513.13. About 509,828 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74 million, up from 58,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $103.72. About 3.91 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake In Lowe’s- WSJ, Citing; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE INC – LOWE WILL SUCCEED BRIAN SCHMITT; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 20/04/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PICTURE ON NON-MINING BUSINESS INVESTMENT BETTER THAN FOR SOME TIME; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10 million and $277.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 32,450 shares to 59,616 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by Frieson Donald. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fca Tx owns 24,246 shares. Blair William Il holds 0.19% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 283,221 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 0.65% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 8,571 shares. Hartford Co holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 112,247 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 157,325 shares. Btim invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Strategic Lc holds 0.19% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 4,500 shares. National Asset Mngmt reported 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). New York-based Nbt Bankshares N A has invested 1.7% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 27,315 are held by Beacon Financial Gp. Exchange Cap Mngmt holds 0.28% or 9,087 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Princeton Portfolio Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Stock Yards State Bank And Tru owns 20,531 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 1,450 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Ltd Co accumulated 4,193 shares.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russell1000val (IWD) by 39,661 shares to 6,634 shares, valued at $819,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Family Value Ad (SWVXX) by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (NYSE:ADS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Cap Corporation holds 6,892 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Fiera Corp owns 2.48% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1.47 million shares. Signaturefd Lc invested in 0.03% or 791 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.08% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 37,993 shares. California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Vision Mngmt Inc holds 1.8% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 15,047 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc owns 0.17% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 11,877 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 1.66% or 56,021 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech reported 0.1% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 1,705 were accumulated by Conning. Albert D Mason holds 1.09% or 3,441 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,454 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Company has invested 0.52% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Torray holds 37,830 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 194,263 shares.

