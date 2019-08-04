Forte Capital Holds Stake in Lowes Cos (LOW); As American Intl. Group (AIG) Market Valuation Rose, Beach Investment Counsel Has Lowered Position by $985,044

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 61,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74M, up from 58,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $99.23. About 3.92 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 24/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Lowe’s Rtgs Unaffctd By Actvst Invstr, New CEO; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 06/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Reiterates `No Strong Case’ for Interest-Rate Move; 17/04/2018 – SMS Assist Names Becky Lowe as New Chief Human Resources Officer; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 30/05/2018 – Lowe’s bans paint strippers after protest campaign; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual; 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in American Intl. Group (AIG) by 58.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 22,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 15,948 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $687,000, down from 38,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in American Intl. Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 2.68M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Premiums & Fees $1.18 Billion; 02/05/2018 – AIG Book Value Per Common Share as of March 31 Was $69.95; 28/03/2018 – AIG received a federal bailout during the financial crisis that eventually totaled $182.3 billion but was repaid; 22/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Validus Holdings, Ltd. – VR; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH TOP QUARTILE BOOK VALUE GROWN AND RETURN ON EQUITY PERFORMANCE OVER TIME – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 07/05/2018 – IEP NO LONGER LISTS AIG AS SIGNIFICANT HOLDING IN SLIDE SHOW; 04/05/2018 – Ex-AIG Head Denies Cuomo Oversaw Cuts to $100 Million in Bonuses; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 11.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.02B for 11.61 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.95% negative EPS growth.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,810 shares to 104,321 shares, valued at $19.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease (NYSE:AL) by 84,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.12% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Horizon Ltd Liability Co accumulated 5,762 shares. State Street holds 0.13% or 38.91 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 415 shares. Shell Asset has 0.12% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 128,369 shares. 179,915 are owned by Channing Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Fulton Bancorporation Na reported 13,736 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont holds 0.01% or 2,129 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.15% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 229,228 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Llc owns 158,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 2,187 shares or 0% of the stock. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.1% or 336,551 shares. Kirr Marbach & Ltd Com In invested in 2.24% or 213,644 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 76,405 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp LP holds 0% or 129 shares.

More important recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: William Blair Upgrades American International Group (AIG) to Outperform; LT Earnings Momentum – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American International Group, Inc. and Most Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance”, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “McDermott’s stock plummets to pace NYSE losers after surprise loss, slashed guidance – MarketWatch” on July 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “NYSE gives notice to Ferrellgas about low stock price – Kansas City Business Journal” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: Chevron Gets a Bonus; Lowe’s Cuts Jobs – The Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “4 Cheap Oil And Gas Stocks Now Selling Below Book Value, All NYSE-Listed. – Forbes” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10M and $277.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,348 shares to 43,007 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.