Forte Capital Holds Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR); As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Rose, Horseman Capital Management LTD Decreased by $965,600 Its Position

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 34.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 14,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $69.5. About 978,928 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table)

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 29,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $112.43. About 1.07M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas reported 31,350 shares. 45,000 are owned by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 42,077 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 55 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 191 shares. Nomura Hldgs has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Pictet Asset Mgmt owns 80,093 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Luminus Mgmt Limited invested in 0.13% or 88,397 shares. D E Shaw & Communications Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors, a Florida-based fund reported 19,309 shares. Manchester Mngmt invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Boston owns 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 23,784 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs stated it has 104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 120 are held by Edge Wealth Mngmt Llc. Scholtz & Llc holds 5,787 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63M for 78.98 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10 million and $277.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,246 shares to 29,318 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.