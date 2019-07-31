Forte Capital Holds Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR); Biogen (BIIB) Holder Comgest Global Investors Sas Cut Its Stake as Market Value Declined

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 29,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $102.74. About 947,926 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 16,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $239.36. About 399,934 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30,900 shares to 365,500 shares, valued at $19.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 694,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.58 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Birchview Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.37% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,500 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 16,000 shares. Alta Limited Liability Co reported 1,284 shares stake. Glenmede Na has 0.47% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 441,461 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha invested in 0.27% or 16,587 shares. C Worldwide Grp Inc Holdg A S owns 41,551 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman holds 1,044 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. American Finance Gp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 7,000 shares. Greatmark Invest Prns holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 3,790 shares. Telemus Capital reported 974 shares. Catalyst Capital Lc has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Knott David M accumulated 2,498 shares. Fosun Intll Ltd holds 2,400 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Utd Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 68,628 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Company reported 17 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironsides Asset Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Comerica State Bank stated it has 75,241 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com Ltd reported 28,263 shares stake. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 58,254 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation holds 4,232 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Company Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 65,385 shares. Mai Mngmt invested in 2,588 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tower Research Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 6,013 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Maple Mngmt reported 103,620 shares stake. Citadel Advisors Limited invested in 0.11% or 2.08 million shares. Texas Yale Cap has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Wesbanco Fincl Bank holds 102,337 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corp has invested 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Pennsylvania-based Rockshelter Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 1.68% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 6,299 shares.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10M and $277.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,246 shares to 29,318 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

