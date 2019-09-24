Forte Capital Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Boosted by $398,886; Greenhaven Associates Has Cut Its Quanta Services (Pwr) (PWR) Holding as Stock Declined

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (Pwr) (PWR) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 14,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 2.77 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.87M, down from 2.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc (Pwr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $38.12. About 977,918 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.95 BLN TO $10.55 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 6,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 42,180 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, up from 35,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.21. About 9.31 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (NYSE:GS) by 34,494 shares to 3.38M shares, valued at $691.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 18.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.82 per share. PWR’s profit will be $137.94M for 9.82 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Quanta Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 304.17% EPS growth.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10 million and $313.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 4,110 shares to 22,534 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 7,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,509 shares, and cut its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).