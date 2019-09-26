Forte Capital Has Trimmed Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by $365,400 as Stock Value Declined; Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Raised Its Caterpillar (CAT) Position by $2.24 Million

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) by 21934.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 16,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 16,526 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, up from 75 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $126.41. About 1.81 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – EXPECT HIGHER PRICE REALISATION TO MORE THAN OFFSET MATERIAL COST INCREASE – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Caterpillar’s dilemma: keeping up with a surge in demand; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 39 PCT; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 33 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 14/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD CAMPBELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi Is Currently Vice Pres of Caterpillar’s Industrial Power Systems Division; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table)

Forte Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 19,060 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, down from 24,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $59.65. About 2.21M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Management Presents at 40th Nasdaq Investor Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cognizant Becoming A Digital Transformation Solutions Provider – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Battered Tech Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.96 million for 14.20 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10 million and $313.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 1,486 shares to 22,615 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) accumulated 0.03% or 6,231 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt owns 720 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tru stated it has 5,790 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.04% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 382,808 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 236,379 shares. Carderock Mngmt holds 8,185 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Smith Salley And Assocs invested 1.23% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Liberty Mutual Grp Inc Asset Mngmt holds 0.17% or 55,400 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Com has 0.14% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors owns 28,512 shares. 405,000 were accumulated by Schwartz Invest Counsel. Pictet North America Advisors invested in 0.09% or 9,369 shares. Glenmede Trust Communications Na stated it has 359,177 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Franklin Inc invested in 15.94 million shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Riggs Asset Managment Company, which manages about $300.44M and $178.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 37,769 shares to 3,393 shares, valued at $55,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Caterpillar shares too bearish on earnings, BAML analyst says – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Despite Washington Turmoil, Market Aims Higher As Optimism Over Trade Climbs – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Right Now – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.