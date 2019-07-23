Forte Capital Has Raised Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake; Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Holding Boosted by Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $705.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.11. About 902,047 shares traded or 5.64% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74M, up from 58,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $102.55. About 4.29M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Will Also Join Board; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TRUMP TARIFF PROPOSAL COULD TURN BADLY IF ESCALATES; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Cramer: JC Penney’s CEO bolting to Lowe’s means embattled department store chain can’t be saved; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX DISCUSSION IMPORTANT BUT NOT THE ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT; 22/05/2018 – JCPenney CEO Leaves for Lowe’s (Video); 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank has 2.69 million shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. South Texas Money Ltd reported 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.26% or 11,585 shares. Moreover, Northern has 0.29% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 10.69 million shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 38,867 shares stake. Point72 Asset LP accumulated 0.66% or 1.34M shares. Zwj Inv Counsel holds 7,268 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Lc holds 16,600 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na accumulated 0.23% or 8,196 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management owns 0.38% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 14,072 shares. Jacobs And Ca owns 2,215 shares. 4,926 were accumulated by Franklin Street Advsrs Incorporated Nc. Wheatland Advsr holds 1.18% or 14,124 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10 million and $277.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 26,136 shares to 94,413 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $23,725 was bought by WARDELL LISA W. $200,342 worth of stock was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 25,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Rlty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 sales for $1.34 million activity. Haqq Christopher had sold 12,375 shares worth $477,922 on Wednesday, February 6. $57,020 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares were sold by Newell Joe. 2,000 shares were bought by DOBMEIER ERIC, worth $39,000 on Thursday, June 27.