Forte Capital Has Raised Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding; Moodys (MCO) Shareholder Salzman & Company Has Lowered Position

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 33,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 29,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $109.62. About 2.53 million shares traded or 16.80% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $220.54. About 502,623 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aaa On Texas Permanent School Fund; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook On Cje’s Ba2 Corporate Family Rating To Negative From Stable; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES NORTHVIEW PUBLIC SCHOOLS, Ml’S GO RATING TO A1; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook for Ohio Edison, Cleveland Electric Illuminating and Toledo Edison to Positive From Stable; 28/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF BANK VONTOBEL AND VONTOBEL HOLDING; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Rating To Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GE-GE CAPITAL; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Corporate Family Rating To Unimin Corporation; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To Broadstreet Partners’ Replacement First-lien Term Loan, Negative Outlook; 12/04/2018 – COVEY PARK AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank has 75,241 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Com Incorporated has invested 1.15% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Sigma Planning Corp invested in 0.03% or 5,050 shares. Carroll Financial Inc has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Connors Investor Svcs holds 105,552 shares. Blair William And Company Il accumulated 14,561 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.08% or 2.62M shares. Prudential Fincl Inc stated it has 223,104 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Highbridge Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.3% or 92,694 shares. Rothschild Investment Il invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated owns 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 32 shares. Kirr Marbach And Limited Liability Company In stated it has 3.92% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Clean Yield Grp invested in 500 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance stated it has 8,370 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Mngmt owns 0.06% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 4,891 shares.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10M and $277.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,246 shares to 29,318 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $365.93 million for 27.99 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67 million and $46.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy Advisors Inc has 0.09% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Harvest Cap holds 0.2% or 3,460 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 12,433 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 413 were reported by Manchester Capital Management Lc. Triple Frond Prtnrs Lc owns 875,628 shares or 18.32% of their US portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,700 shares. Hudock Cap Group Limited Liability stated it has 32 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Company reported 78,398 shares. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 13,908 shares. Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma holds 5.23M shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 1.50M shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation reported 23,706 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Co accumulated 152,607 shares. Dupont Capital Management invested in 0.16% or 38,245 shares.