Forte Capital Has Lowered Position in Monro (MNRO) as Stock Price Rose; Rockwell Automation Com (ROK) Holder Pggm Investments Has Lifted Holding by $7.50 Million as Share Price Declined

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc Com (ROK) by 78.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 46,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 104,583 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.13 million, up from 58,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $165.68. About 597,559 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity

Forte Capital Llc decreased its stake in Monro Inc (MNRO) by 77.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc sold 37,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The institutional investor held 10,503 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $896,000, down from 47,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $75.75. About 100,424 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – Monro Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 26/03/2018 – Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Oper Chief; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNRO); 26/03/2018 Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Chief Operating Officer; 21/05/2018 – Monro’s (MNRO) CEO Brett Ponton Hosts Investor Day (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 SAME STORE SALES DOWN 0.5% TO UP 0.5%; 09/04/2018 – Monro at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – HAS ACQUIRED 12 RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL LOCATIONS IN TENNESSEE FROM FREE SERVICE TIRE COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – MONRO BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 11% TO 20C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp Com (NYSE:AEE) by 150,835 shares to 409,692 shares, valued at $30.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.14M shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential Sh Ben Int (NYSE:EQR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.46% or 2,100 shares in its portfolio. 10.56 million are held by Blackrock Inc. 4,408 are owned by Utd Advisers Limited Liability Com. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% or 29,825 shares in its portfolio. Geode Ltd Com owns 0.08% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 1.92M shares. Primecap Ca, a California-based fund reported 308,665 shares. Amp Cap accumulated 55,063 shares. Alps Advsr Inc has 0.01% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 6,871 shares. Asset Management reported 59,247 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 30,710 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Transamerica Financial Advisors reported 2 shares stake. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) accumulated 305 shares. Kistler reported 20 shares. 111,099 were accumulated by Prudential Fincl. Sabal has 0.06% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold MNRO shares while 73 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 35.58 million shares or 1.29% less from 36.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 4,500 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has 54,843 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maverick Cap Limited has invested 0.18% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 0.01% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) or 3,408 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Com owns 2.00M shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). 61,768 are owned by Crawford Counsel. Sheets Smith Wealth accumulated 0.08% or 4,679 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett & Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). The New York-based Fenimore Asset Inc has invested 0.73% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 409,252 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Aperio Gru Llc has invested 0.01% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). 21,165 are owned by Macquarie Group Limited. Moreover, Pnc Group has 0% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 1,709 shares.

Analysts await Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. MNRO’s profit will be $23.92M for 26.30 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Monro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

