Forte Capital Has Increased Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR); As Esco Technologies Com (ESE) Share Value Rose, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Decreased Holding

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 33,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 29,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.16. About 2.53M shares traded or 20.10% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Esco Technologies Inc Com (ESE) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 59,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.73% . The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.90 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Esco Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $73.5. About 156,208 shares traded or 22.34% up from the average. ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) has risen 36.98% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ESE News: 19/04/2018 – Weir Group to Buy ESCO for $1.05 Bln, Placing Planned to Raise Funds; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies Sees 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group: ESCO Board, Shareholders Support Deal; 23/05/2018 – Esco Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group PLC to Acquire ESCO for $1.05 Bln Equity Value; 19/04/2018 – DJ ESCO Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESE); 19/04/2018 – Weir Group PLC to Acquire ESCO Corp; 14/03/2018 – Press Release: ESCO Announces Acquisition of North Amer Utility Solutions Provider; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.75; 08/05/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC ESE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsr Lp holds 224,415 shares. 192 are held by Moody National Bank Trust Division. British Columbia Investment Mgmt stated it has 45,172 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 2.62 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 12,600 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Fdx Advsrs invested in 0.02% or 4,859 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Com Ma accumulated 3.98 million shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares owns 178,544 shares. Archon Partners Limited Liability Corp invested 1.28% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moore Lp stated it has 150,000 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Kbc Gru Nv invested 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.08% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co reported 1.48M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl reported 1,556 shares.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10 million and $277.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,348 shares to 43,007 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold ESE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.65 million shares or 2.73% less from 24.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory stated it has 552,061 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Northern Tru Corp has 0.01% invested in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 10,034 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.01% or 10,628 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Invest Advsr, a Colorado-based fund reported 69,160 shares. 86,600 are held by Bamco. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 52,520 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 24,064 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 14,860 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Morgan Stanley stated it has 97,223 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.03% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) for 34,366 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) or 45,954 shares.

