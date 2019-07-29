Forte Capital Has Increased Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake; Moneygram International Has 1.03 Sentiment

Moneygram International Inc (MGI) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 37 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 36 reduced and sold stakes in Moneygram International Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 43.51 million shares, up from 42.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Moneygram International Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 25 Increased: 26 New Position: 11.

Forte Capital Llc increased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 5.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Forte Capital Llc acquired 3,113 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock rose 6.07%. The Forte Capital Llc holds 61,570 shares with $6.74 million value, up from 58,457 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $81.06B valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $103.53. About 4.79 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Board Initiates Search for Successor to CEO Niblock; 23/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE SPEECH IN SYDNEY: LIVE; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 05/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TAX POLICY CHANGES NEED TO MAINTAIN FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 05/03/2018 – LOWE’S TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION FROM UBS GLOBAL CONSUMER & RETAI

Among 13 analysts covering Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Lowe’s had 26 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 28. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28 with “Overweight”. Raymond James maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $950,538 worth of stock was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. On Wednesday, June 19 the insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342. $23,725 worth of stock was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 77.78% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MGI’s profit will be $2.48 million for 15.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by MoneyGram International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $150.22 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp holds 1.49% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. for 2.95 million shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 560,000 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. has 0.07% invested in the company for 284,666 shares. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.04% in the stock. Spark Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 320,708 shares.

