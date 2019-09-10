Forte Capital Has Decreased Its Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) as Stock Value Declined; Retirement Systems Of Alabama Boosted Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Position by $391,105

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 2,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 54,943 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 52,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $187.15. About 152,830 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Gross Premiums Written $1.2 Billion; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42

Forte Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 22.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc sold 12,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 43,007 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 55,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $63.96. About 6.04 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.03% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% or 110 shares. 2,016 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Bancorp. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur holds 1.95 million shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md owns 213,203 shares. Lord Abbett & Communication Limited Liability invested 0.33% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). 30,307 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Reilly Fin Advisors Limited Com owns 82 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 22,120 were accumulated by Cambiar Investors Limited. Ameritas Prns reported 18,183 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0.02% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Retirement Of Alabama reported 54,943 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Corp stated it has 212,709 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Timessquare Ltd Liability has 1.00M shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Incorporated has 0.01% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 237,857 shares.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 4,600 shares to 124,538 shares, valued at $23.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 15,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,801 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

