Forte Capital Has Cut Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding as Market Value Declined; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Bowen Hanes & Co Cut Stake by $24.60 Million

Forte Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 22.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc sold 12,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 43,007 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 55,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.28. About 4.32 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 87.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 98,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,558 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 112,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $251.28. About 207,708 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. 3,410 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,956 are held by Godshalk Welsh Cap Management Inc. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 2.40 million shares. Martin & Tn accumulated 0.31% or 18,774 shares. Northstar Gp Incorporated reported 0.55% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Creative Planning accumulated 0.03% or 143,181 shares. Massachusetts-based Crestwood Group Limited Liability has invested 0.95% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.28% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 2.03 million shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability reported 7,525 shares stake. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 484,426 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.33% or 26,400 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0.19% or 10.57 million shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 559,664 shares stake. Bahl Gaynor owns 13,122 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Chesley Taft Associate Ltd Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5,169 shares. Indiana Tru Inv Mngmt Com reported 14,996 shares.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garmin Ltd (Sz) (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 15,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $25.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 5,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS).