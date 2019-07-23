Forte Capital Has Cut Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $654,444 as Stock Declined; Itau Unibanco Holding Sa (ITUB) Holder Dodge & Cox Trimmed Its Position

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa (ITUB) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 1.80M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9.14M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.51 million, down from 10.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.85. About 13.18 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has declined 5.97% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL REGULADOR CADE STARTS SESSION TO RULE ON ITAU-XP DEAL; 17/05/2018 – Brazil companies will stick to deleveraging in 2018, says ltaú BBA; 12/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU SAYS $750 MLN PERPETUAL NOTES ISSUE WILL RAISE BANK’S CAPITAL IN 0.3 PERCENTAGE POINT- FILING; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2018 GDP GROWTH EST. CUT TO 2% FROM 3% AT ITAU; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA REDUCED ITUB, BRFS, EOCC, BSAC, ABEV IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities edge lower after Tillerson exit; 02/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS 1Q GOOD FOR PROVISIONS, CONFORTABLE W/ GUIDANCE: CEO; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TO STABLE OUTLOOK ON MULTIPLE BRAZILIAN BANKS AND B3 S.A.; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 05/04/2018 – Itau Names Gustavo Tavares as Private Banking CEO in Switzerland; 23/05/2018 – MEXICO 2018 GDP EST. RAISED TO +2.3% FROM +2% BY ITAU

Forte Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 22.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc sold 12,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,007 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 55,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 5.60 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 6.45M shares to 47.11 million shares, valued at $1.14 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 1.05 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Analysts await ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.19 per share. ITUB’s profit will be $1.64B for 13.68 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. Shares for $10.73 million were sold by MERLO LARRY J. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20B for 8.21 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.