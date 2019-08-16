Forte Capital Has Cut Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) as Market Valuation Declined; Intrust Bank Na Boosted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake

Forte Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 22.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc sold 12,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 43,007 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 55,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 3.92 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 120.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 8,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 15,950 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 7,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $135.15. About 2.73 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: The Floodgates Have Opened – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgewood holds 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 2,600 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Management owns 7,952 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Management reported 32,958 shares. Wealthquest owns 4,696 shares. Commercial Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.05% or 1,935 shares in its portfolio. Trustco Financial Bank Corporation N Y holds 24,486 shares or 3.06% of its portfolio. Brookmont Cap Mgmt accumulated 11,290 shares. Summit Wealth Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Koshinski Asset owns 10,448 shares. Connors Investor Serv Incorporated has 2.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 132,937 shares. Bkd Wealth Limited reported 41,954 shares. Kemper Corp Master Retirement reported 10,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd invested in 17,943 shares or 0.2% of the stock. John G Ullman & Incorporated owns 3,596 shares. Vanguard owns 126.96 million shares for 0.55% of their portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. 3,410 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $198,769.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “My Unpopular Opinion On CVS Health – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS Health Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Lumber Liquidation of Market Cap – The Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health Corp.: How Unfair – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things You Can Expect With CVS Health’s Q2 Earnings Update – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.