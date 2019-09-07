Forte Capital Has Boosted Position in Lowes Cos (LOW); Broadwood Capital Position in Biotime (BTX) Has Raised by $3.76 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 62.45% up from the average. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 15/03/2018 – BioTime Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 24; 27/03/2018 – BioTime: AgeX, a Subsidiary, Owned Minority Stake in Ascendance; 27/03/2018 – BioTime: IVT Holdings Acquired Ascendance Biotechnology Inc; 13/03/2018 – BioTime Submits CE Mark Application for European Approval of Renevia®; 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen(R) Clinical Trial Data at ARVO; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME – UPON TERMINATION OF ESCROW, AGEX WILL RECEIVE REMAINDER OF CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO DEDUCTIONS OF LIABILITIES AND/OR EXPENSES FROM ESCROW; 27/03/2018 – BioTime Announces Cash Sale of Ascendance Biotechnology; 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss/Shr 58c; 13/03/2018 – BIOTIME INC – BIOTIME ANTICIPATES CE MARK APPROVAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 61,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74 million, up from 58,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.71. About 3.30M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HISTORY SHOWS PROTECTIONISM IS BAD; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY SPEECH NOTES; 08/03/2018 – RESOURCE GENERATION LTD RES.AX – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ROB LOWE WILL STAND DOWN AS CEO AND ASSUME ROLE OF ADVISOR – PROJECT FUNDING; 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SEES FY EPS $5.40 TO $5.50

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 209,486 shares. 12,273 are owned by Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co. Legal & General Public Limited Co reported 21,170 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 65,463 shares. Moors Cabot holds 0.01% or 58,300 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Inc has 0.01% invested in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Gluskin Sheff Assoc Inc has invested 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Moreover, Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). 7.22 million are owned by Blackrock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Price Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 328,202 shares. Focused Wealth Management, a New York-based fund reported 8 shares. Raymond James Fin Ser reported 47,068 shares. California-based Reilly Lc has invested 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability holds 180,387 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Com has invested 0.87% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). The Michigan-based Regal Investment Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.12% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Aureus Asset Management Limited Com has 4,713 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc invested 0.1% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,519 shares. The New Hampshire-based Wendell David Assoc has invested 0.46% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.35% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 570,000 were accumulated by Markel. Amer Registered Inv Advisor has invested 0.6% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Jacobs And Ca holds 0.04% or 2,215 shares. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 78,080 shares. 2,725 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Contravisory Inv Management reported 554 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Gru Limited accumulated 47,319 shares.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10M and $277.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,246 shares to 29,318 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725.