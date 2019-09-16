Forte Capital Decreased Its Monro (MNRO) Position by $3.15 Million; Marriot Intl (MAR) Stock Value Rose While Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Cut Position

Forte Capital Llc decreased its stake in Monro Inc (MNRO) by 77.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc sold 37,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The institutional investor held 10,503 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $896,000, down from 47,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $76.12. About 181,071 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – HAS ACQUIRED 12 RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL LOCATIONS IN TENNESSEE FROM FREE SERVICE TIRE COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $1.95 TO $2.00; 21/05/2018 – Monro 4Q EPS 52c; 21/05/2018 – Monro, Inc. Acquires Free Service Tire; 21/05/2018 – MONRO BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 11% TO 20C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 26/03/2018 – Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Oper Chief; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNRO); 21/05/2018 – Monro’s (MNRO) CEO Brett Ponton Hosts Investor Day (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF FOUR WHOLESALE CENTERS; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 SAME STORE SALES DOWN 0.5% TO UP 0.5%

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Marriot Intl Inc (MAR) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 83,900 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.77 million, down from 87,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Marriot Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $133.99. About 1.17 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 17/04/2018 – Top Gun Ventures Expands to Denver with Hire of Laura Marriott; 14/05/2018 – zipLogix™ to exhibit at the 2018 REALTORS® Trade Expo May 16-17 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel’s Exhibit Hall A; 07/03/2018 – SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 04/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTL DECLARES AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Company to Continue to Manage Fiji Hotels Sold; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT TO EXTEND HOMESHARING IF LONDON PILOT GOES WELL: CEO; 16/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 16 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 19/04/2018 – ECI Development Announces Plan to Debut the Marriott Hotels Brand in Belize with a 203-Key Oceanfront Property

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold MNRO shares while 73 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 35.58 million shares or 1.29% less from 36.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Group owns 0.01% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 24,539 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has 60,250 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 67,004 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 20,249 shares. Comerica Bancorporation invested in 0.02% or 31,305 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Cardinal Capital Management has invested 0.26% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 44,552 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0.1% or 590,844 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 59,478 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 34,592 are held by Lord Abbett And Ltd Co. 468 are held by Cwm Lc. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has 18,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0.06% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Summit Creek Limited Liability stated it has 2.94% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Analysts await Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. MNRO’s profit will be $23.92M for 26.43 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Monro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10M and $313.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,998 shares to 42,180 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc by 3,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $841.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (NYSE:JPM) by 27,309 shares to 245,621 shares, valued at $27.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 7,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Com stated it has 44,095 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stoneridge Invest Partners stated it has 0.21% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 4,649 were accumulated by Rothschild Inv Il. Amalgamated Fincl Bank stated it has 36,851 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas invested 0.15% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.12% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,576 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Lc holds 0.07% or 7,719 shares. Argi Inv Ltd Liability Co has 2,222 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability invested in 0% or 90 shares. Mirae Asset Glob holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 48,513 shares. Bowen Hanes And reported 8,710 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corp reported 11,885 shares. Cls Investments Lc holds 376 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Earnest Prns Limited Liability holds 0% or 148 shares.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.04 million for 22.33 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

