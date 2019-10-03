Forte Capital Cut Monro (MNRO) Stake By $3.15 Million; Trian Fund Management LP Lowered Procter And Gamble Co. (PG) Position

Forte Capital Llc decreased Monro Inc (MNRO) stake by 77.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Forte Capital Llc sold 37,091 shares as Monro Inc (MNRO)’s stock rose 6.58%. The Forte Capital Llc holds 10,503 shares with $896,000 value, down from 47,594 last quarter. Monro Inc now has $2.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $77.54. About 213,251 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – Monro, Inc. Acquires Free Service Tire; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2019 EPS $2.30 TO $2.40; 21/05/2018 – Monro’s (MNRO) CEO Brett Ponton Hosts Investor Day (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 SAME STORE SALES DOWN 0.5% TO UP 0.5%; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $.20 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $1.95 TO $2.00; 21/05/2018 – MONRO, BUYS FREE SERVICE TIRE; 26/03/2018 – Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Oper Chief; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE BREAKEVEN TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 02/04/2018 – Monro Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Apr. 9-11

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased Procter And Gamble Co. (PG) stake by 0.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 71,485 shares as Procter And Gamble Co. (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Trian Fund Management Lp holds 36.63 million shares with $4.02B value, down from 36.70M last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co. now has $303.02B valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $121.08. About 6.38 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards

Among 5 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -2.54% below currents $121.08 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 7 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 8 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, June 28 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 31. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.41 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,477 are held by Evermay Wealth Management Lc. Banque Pictet Cie, Switzerland-based fund reported 94,706 shares. Verus Financial reported 2,193 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 13,839 are held by Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Stratos Wealth Prns, a Ohio-based fund reported 119,258 shares. Thomasville Savings Bank reported 0.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.03% stake. Gabalex Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 40,000 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 37,023 shares. Richard C Young & Ltd reported 2.68% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 149,176 were accumulated by Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd. King Wealth has 0.4% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Culbertson A N &, a Virginia-based fund reported 59,569 shares. Edgewood Management Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,200 shares. Accredited Incorporated holds 0.28% or 13,014 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold MNRO shares while 73 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 35.58 million shares or 1.29% less from 36.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 53,509 were reported by Prudential Fincl Inc. 24,539 were reported by Amer Group Inc. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 20,082 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 11 shares. Los Angeles Equity Rech owns 0% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 9,020 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.04% or 78,814 shares in its portfolio. Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Captrust Fin Advsrs holds 66 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Mellon invested in 0.01% or 467,795 shares. Next Finance Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Stephens Limited Co owns 219,473 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 59 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 50,677 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.01% stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 54 shares.

Forte Capital Llc increased Square Inc stake by 6,950 shares to 63,395 valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q2. It also upped The Trade Desk Inc stake by 1,486 shares and now owns 22,615 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was raised too.