Forte Capital Boosted Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Position; Tiger Eye Capital Position in Anthem (ANTM) Has Upped by $2.31 Million as Market Value Rose

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 61,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74M, up from 58,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 5.52 million shares traded or 7.39% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – Head of struggling JC Penney departs for Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s, supports incoming CEO Marvin Ellison – Dow Jones; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE HERE; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 46,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41 million, up from 38,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $260.38. About 1.38 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $23,725 was made by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10 million and $277.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 26,136 shares to 94,413 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Of America reported 2,309 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Citadel Advisors Lc owns 3.03 million shares. Lourd Cap Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Park Oh accumulated 12,334 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Professional Advisory Services holds 0.05% or 2,350 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Maverick Limited has invested 3.44% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Community Trust & stated it has 1.6% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 59,000 were reported by Shellback Capital L P. Btc Cap has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.62% or 13,948 shares. First Allied Advisory invested 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 5,755 were accumulated by Inv Advsrs. Barclays Public Limited Com invested 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 14,973 shares to 127,138 shares, valued at $26.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 2,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).