Fort Washington Investment Advisors Trimmed Position in Honeywell International (HON) by $2.93 Million as Market Value Rose; Punch & Associates Investment Management Decreased Its Stake in Simulations Plus (SLP) by $620,340

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 29,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 70.94% . The hedge fund held 278,475 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88 million, down from 308,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Simulations Plus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $610.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 116,165 shares traded. Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has risen 120.57% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SLP News: 08/05/2018 – DILISYM SERVICES – U.S. FDA SECURED ANNUAL GOVERNMENT LICENSE FOR QSP MODELING SOFTWARE, DILISYM; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces a One-Time $1,000 Cash Bonus to Each of Its Employees; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DlLlsym Software License Package; 09/04/2018 Simulations Plus Reports Record Second Quarter FY2018 Revenue; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DILIsym Software License Package; 19/04/2018 – DJ Simulations Plus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLP); 09/04/2018 – Simulations Plus 2Q EPS 19c

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 18,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 244,637 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.88 million, down from 263,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.30M shares traded or 36.51% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40B for 21.29 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. SLP’s profit will be $1.58M for 96.69 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Simulations Plus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% negative EPS growth.

