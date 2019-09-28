Fort Washington Investment Advisors Trimmed Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake by $3.59 Million; Valuation Rose; As The Hershey Co. (HSY) Stock Rose, Holder Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Lifted Its Stake

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 32.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 42,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 89,954 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57M, down from 132,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $81.84. About 3.24 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in The Hershey Co. (HSY) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 19,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 73,419 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84M, up from 54,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in The Hershey Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $153.78. About 508,776 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – ANTICIPATE SECOND QUARTER NET SALES WILL BE PRESSURED VERSUS THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2017- CFO; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hershey Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSY); 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 20/03/2018 – A Decade of Madness: REESE’S and NCAA® Celebrate 10 Years of Teamwork and REESE’S College All-Star Game; 04/05/2018 – Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Hershey’s New Notes; Stable Outlook; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Hershey $Benchmark; 2Y +55-60, 3Y +60-65, 5Y +75a; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s Brand Investments Boost Sales

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oxford Industries Inc Common (NYSE:OXM) by 96,500 shares to 190,500 shares, valued at $14.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Providence Service Corp Common (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.36 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

