Fort Washington Investment Advisors Stake in Signature Bank (SBNY) Raised by $1.80 Million; At&T (T) Shareholder Destination Wealth Management Has Upped Stake by $334,158

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 10,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 449,035 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.05M, up from 438,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 21.05 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – DISH executive testifies against planned AT&T merger with Time Warner; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: The weekend before the antitrust trial, reports @joepompeo, an AT&T-TW attorney called the DOJ to discuss a; 21/04/2018 – DJ AT&T Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (T); 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs Third Tower Deal to Contribute to FirstNet Buildout; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: NEW PHONES FOR FIRST RESPONDERS COMING NEXT YEAR; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ brings back expert witness in bid to save AT&T-Time Warner case; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Private Exchange Offers; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Signature Bank (SBNY) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 14,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 670,173 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.98M, up from 655,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Signature Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $120.3. About 206,380 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 10,333 shares to 406,321 shares, valued at $66.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,609 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foster And Motley accumulated 44,264 shares. Goelzer Invest Mgmt reported 400,808 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mgmt owns 92,398 shares. Natixis has 0.48% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel reported 706,500 shares or 2.28% of all its holdings. Corda Inv Management Ltd Liability Com owns 36,199 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Knott David M stated it has 22,050 shares. Guyasuta Invest reported 69,469 shares stake. Jarislowsky Fraser invested in 24,797 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.22% or 62,460 shares. Bartlett Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 177,105 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.34% or 271,426 shares in its portfolio. Quadrant Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 73,081 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. 20.54M were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership.

