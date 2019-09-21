Fort Washington Investment Advisors Stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) Cut by $14.12 Million; Raytheon Co (RTN) Holder Wellington Shields Capital Management Increased Holding

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 2,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 24,803 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.31 million, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.93. About 2.10M shares traded or 13.60% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 155,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.45 million, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $87.07. About 1.88 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 31/05/2018 – Novartis loses a head honcho, with US oncology head Bill Hinshaw exiting for new gig at Axcella @BrittanyMeiling; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 22/03/2018 – Phase III data in The Lancet show Novartis siponimod significantly improved outcomes in patients with secondary progressive MS; 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Improvements Were Reported Early by Entresto Patients, With Median Follow-Up Time of 32 Days; 09/04/2018 – Novartis to Acquire AveXis for $218 a Share in Cash; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p; 22/03/2018 – Novartis : Tasigna (nilotinib) Approved for Pediatric Patients With Newly Diagnosed Ph+ CML-CP; 09/04/2018 – Novartis said on Monday it plans to buy gene therapy company AveXis in a cash deal totaling $8.7 billion; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Top Novarits lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 15.89 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 23,943 shares to 56,381 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 673,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

