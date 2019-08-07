Fort Washington Investment Advisors Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Has Upped as Market Value Rose; Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) Position Maintained by Essex Financial Services Inc

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 84,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% . The institutional investor held 870,621 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66 million, up from 786,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Compass Diversifiedhldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 209,810 shares traded. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has risen 9.71% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 05/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Pricing of a Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 18/05/2018 – Hot Meals On-Demand: Sterno Products Launches New SpeedHeat Flameless Heating System for Faster, Safer Drop-Off Catering; 02/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8; 02/04/2018 – CODI CUT FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED REPORTS $1.1B IN DEBT FINANCING; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 02/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED 1Q REV. $360.7M, EST. $348.2M; 02/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 9.0C, EST. EPS 25.6C; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 32,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 513,134 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.52 million, up from 481,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $204.81. About 1.67M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: RISKS TO OIL PRICE INCLUDE POSSIBLE ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN; 09/03/2018 – Lloyd Blankfein became chairman and chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs on June 28, 2006; 03/04/2018 – EQUITY INTERNATIONAL, GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION, CENTAURUS CAPITAL ANNOUNCE FORMATION & $300 MLN INVESTMENT OF ARG REALTY GROUP; 23/04/2018 – Goldman said some of the data is gathered by Facebook and some is provided by advertisers; 07/03/2018 – AFFECTED STAFF HAVE ALREADY NEGOTIATED AND SIGNED GERMAN EMPLOYMENT CONTRACTS; 06/03/2018 – Select Sands Appoints Mr. Daniel Gillett and Mr. Steven Goldman to the Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES 12-MONTH FORECAST FOR CHINESE YUAN VS DOLLAR TO 6.20 YUAN CNY= FROM PREVIOUS 6.45 YUAN, CITES U.S. TRADE RELATIONS; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SCARLATO & PENNY ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION OF FACEBOOK IN CONNECTION WITH ALLEGED IMPROPER DATA HARVESTING OF TENS OF MILLIONS OF USERS; 18/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein expects COO Solomon to succeed him – CNBC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q4.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 319 shares to 1,706 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Groupinc (NYSE:PNC) by 4,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,355 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamicscorp (NYSE:GD).

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker Jm Co (NYSE:SJM) by 121,807 shares to 24,892 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mid (NYSE:MAA) by 11,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,918 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.