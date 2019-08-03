Fort Washington Investment Advisors Raised Its Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding; 4 Analysts Bullish Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Among 7 analysts covering Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Constellation Brands Inc had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 11. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of STZ in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of STZ in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 15. See Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) latest ratings:

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) stake by 2.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc acquired 28,920 shares as Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc holds 1.14M shares with $180.66 million value, up from 1.11 million last quarter. Salesforce.Com Inc now has $113.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.39% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 12.97 million shares traded or 93.32% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $12.66 BLN TO $12.71 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 12/04/2018 – Zuora, Salesforce Alum, Is Latest Cloud Darling, Soars 48% — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp Reit (NYSE:CCI) stake by 6,655 shares to 13,865 valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Haemonetics Corp/Mass Common (NYSE:HAE) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 164,888 shares. Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) was reduced too.

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 39 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Monness on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by SunTrust. Nomura maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $184 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Raymond James. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.6% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sand Hill Global Llc owns 43,104 shares. First Foundation holds 0.02% or 2,009 shares. Arcadia Mgmt Corp Mi holds 0.01% or 176 shares. Sei owns 808,248 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability stated it has 26,542 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Manchester Lc holds 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 381 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 0.09% or 1,230 shares. Blume Management holds 600 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cambridge Grp Inc reported 35,885 shares stake. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 3,240 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Shikiar Asset Mngmt accumulated 53,000 shares or 3.52% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.33% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). King Wealth reported 1.77% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability Com has 0.55% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 7,595 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $11.85 million activity. Benioff Marc sold 10,000 shares worth $1.62M. Shares for $32,216 were sold by Conway Craig. BLOCK KEITH had sold 5,000 shares worth $815,800. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Weaver Amy E. 114 shares were sold by Roos John Victor, worth $17,779. Hawkins Mark J also sold $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, February 6. 6,331 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $1.03 million.

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company has market cap of $37.06 billion. The firm sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It has a 15.29 P/E ratio. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $192.74. About 764,034 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘C’; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%