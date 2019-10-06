Fort Washington Investment Advisors Raised Fedex (FDX) Stake; Chilton Capital Management Has Trimmed Regency Ctrs (REG) Stake

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) stake by 7.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 13,918 shares as Regency Ctrs Corp (REG)’s stock declined 0.89%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 174,624 shares with $11.65M value, down from 188,542 last quarter. Regency Ctrs Corp now has $11.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $69.02. About 328,542 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M; 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 12/03/2018 – Dir Bank Gifts 173 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 1.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc acquired 3,043 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc holds 200,388 shares with $32.90 million value, up from 197,345 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $37.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $143. About 2.09M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – FedEx says evidence it gave police helped identify Texas bombing suspect; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX SIMILAR TO 2018, 2020 MAY BE HIGHER; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT & CEO MICHAEL L. DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: TRC Offer Price 4.36% Below May 11 Closing Price; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 2ND PACKAGE SHIPPED, TURNED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART; 20/03/2018 – FDX: U.S. TAX REFORM BENEFITS TO BE PARTLY OFFSET BY TARIFFS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40, EST. $13.67; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX ACQUIRED P2P MAILING FOR £92M; 12/03/2018 – FedEx: Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corp Bd of Directors

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 29,131 shares to 60,131 valued at $17.62 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Sba Communications Corp New stake by 11,595 shares and now owns 81,930 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold REG shares while 101 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 159.17 million shares or 0.25% more from 158.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Teachers Retirement System owns 202,476 shares. Valley Natl Advisers invested 0.01% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). First Citizens Fincl Bank And Trust holds 14,383 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 18,631 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Assocs Corp has 0.01% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). M&T Bancorporation reported 12,975 shares. Phocas Fincl reported 15,467 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.36% or 30,500 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 85,188 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1,400 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.01% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Suntrust Banks Inc has 9,934 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Regency Centers (NYSE:REG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Regency Centers has $7200 highest and $6700 lowest target. $69.50’s average target is 0.70% above currents $69.02 stock price. Regency Centers had 6 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was upgraded by Scotia Capital to “Sector Outperform”.

Analysts await Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 1.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.96 per share. REG’s profit will be $162.95M for 17.79 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Regency Centers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IPO Outlook For The Week: Banks And Biotechs – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “Exchanges Shy Away From Mini-IPOs After Fraud Concerns – The Wall Street Journal” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Performance and fraud concerns deterring stock exchanges from listing Reg A+ IPOs – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) were released by: Nypost.com and their article: “NYSE execs staged trading-floor hoax to impress Snap CEO – New York Post” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Regency Centers Announces Transfer to Nasdaq Stock Market – Business Wire” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Independent Director of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), R. Martin, Just Bought 3.5% More Shares – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Will FedEx Continue to Fall? – Motley Fool” on October 05, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: UPS or FedEx? – Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx: Time To Nibble – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased Spdr Trust Series 1 (SPY) stake by 43,952 shares to 527,710 valued at $154.62M in 2019Q2. It also reduced On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) stake by 586,262 shares and now owns 19,291 shares. Wsfs Financial Corp Common (NASDAQ:WSFS) was reduced too.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $354,364 activity. $100,614 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) was bought by Inglis John C on Friday, July 12. The insider MARTIN R BRAD bought $253,750.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory invested in 0.04% or 1,332 shares. 20,608 were accumulated by Company Financial Bank. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 1.46M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp accumulated 144,015 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 3,247 shares. Greenwood Gearhart reported 32,953 shares. Kistler reported 9,659 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Telos Capital Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 9,445 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 80,070 shares. Moreover, Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.71% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has 2,153 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Capital Impact Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 12,188 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na owns 2,577 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 500,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Among 13 analysts covering FedEx Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:FDX), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. FedEx Corporation Common Stock has $228 highest and $13200 lowest target. $170.93’s average target is 19.53% above currents $143 stock price. FedEx Corporation Common Stock had 25 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 18 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 18 to “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, September 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. Raymond James maintained the shares of FDX in report on Wednesday, June 26 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, June 26. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $18000 target. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by JP Morgan. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 18 by Raymond James. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20.