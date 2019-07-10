Fort Washington Investment Advisors Position in Mednax Common (MD) Cut by $7.02 Million; As Ameren (AEE) Share Value Rose, Brookfield Asset Management Lifted by $3.93 Million Its Stake

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 53,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 719,930 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.95M, up from 666,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $76.88. About 436,324 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 13/03/2018 – AMEREN CORP – IVEY’S ELECTION INCREASES SIZE OF AMEREN BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 MEMBERS TO 12; 16/05/2018 – Ameren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric FAC Charge Cases; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.95 TO $3.15; 02/05/2018 – Ameren receives top diversity ranking from DiversityInc for fourth consecutive year; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN TARGETS 5-7% COMPOUND ANNUAL EPS GROWTH 2017-2022:SLIDES; 03/05/2018 – Ameren Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Rev $1.59B; 10/04/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 10

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mednax Inc Common (MD) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 260,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 248,933 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76M, down from 508,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mednax Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.65. About 465,875 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 38.77% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – NO ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM HEALTH AMENDS COUNTERSUIT TO MEDNAX DUE TO CONTINUED FAL; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHILDREN’S EYE CARE, LLC, A PRIVATE PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q EPS 68c; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q NET REV. $901.9M, EST. $904.1M; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Net $63.4M; 26/04/2018 – Mednax Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Leading Texas Radiology Practice; 10/04/2018 – MedData’s New Patient Financial Platform Solves Inefficient, Costly Revenue Cycle Challenges; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Expansion of Radiology Practices

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core Sandp Mcp Etf (IJH) by 10,794 shares to 82,519 shares, valued at $15.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 31,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 818,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

Analysts await MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 20.20% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MD’s profit will be $68.14 million for 7.80 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by MEDNAX, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.21% EPS growth.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 7,800 shares to 961,800 shares, valued at $114.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 99,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.81M shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 488,753 were reported by Fil Limited. 20,346 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Co Tn has 0% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Mondrian Inv Partners owns 607 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt reported 1.09M shares. Cypress Capital Ltd Liability (Wy) invested in 0.12% or 1,258 shares. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 0.02% or 115,309 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 242,792 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc has 1.07 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wedge Cap L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 165,331 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited invested in 2.87M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) or 7,152 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 53 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd reported 20,114 shares. Johnson Fincl Group holds 310 shares.

