Fort Washington Investment Advisors Lowered Position in Ecolab (ECL) as Share Value Rose; Synchrony Finl (SYF) Shareholder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 69,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.76M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.52. About 3.26 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 51.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 8,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,820 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 16,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $198.13. About 1.44 million shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation reported 49,118 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Federated Inc Pa owns 0.03% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 60,535 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 1.24 million shares stake. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated owns 1.39 million shares. Schroder Group holds 70,676 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 11,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Lc reported 11,261 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 10,010 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0.18% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). First Bancorporation Of Omaha invested in 6,366 shares or 0.08% of the stock. A D Beadell Inv Counsel invested in 0.42% or 2,700 shares. First Long Island Invsts Limited Company accumulated 72,911 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Piedmont Invest Advsr reported 12,456 shares stake.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42M for 35.13 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Jp Morgan Usd Em Bond Etf (EMB) by 8,565 shares to 134,672 shares, valued at $14.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick And Co Inc Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 8,182 shares to 57,500 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 21,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).