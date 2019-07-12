Fort Washington Investment Advisors Lowered Position in Brandywine Realty Trust Reit (BDN) as Valuation Declined; Hikari Power LTD Holding in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Has Cut by $868,400

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust Reit (BDN) by 42.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 26,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 36,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579,000, down from 63,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. It closed at $14.61 lastly. It is down 7.12% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 09/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces change in start date for Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ALLOCATED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.29 TO $0.37; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Trust Narrows 2018 Guidance

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 43.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd sold 33,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 77,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.98. About 2.05 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on July, 29 after the close. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -70.00% EPS growth.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15,340 shares to 290,960 shares, valued at $40.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deutsche X (ASHR) by 62,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core High Dividend Etf (HDV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Destination Wealth Management has 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 275 shares. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv holds 30 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP has 0.06% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 109,311 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0.06% stake. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 589,923 shares. Pzena Invest Management Ltd owns 16.61M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.04% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 585,993 shares. Lyrical Asset Lp has invested 1.94% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.07% or 146,804 shares. Loews Corp reported 8,411 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 750,474 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 33,065 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.04% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Chevy Chase reported 392,782 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W/I by 31,313 shares to 1.79 million shares, valued at $80.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encompass by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG).

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.57 million for 10.15 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Inv Serv Wi holds 56,004 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 20 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Walleye Trading Ltd Company reported 23,339 shares. Legg Mason Inc invested in 2.4% or 1,962 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 90,948 shares. Moreover, Tru Of Vermont has 0% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Raymond James And Associate owns 12,395 shares. 438,690 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation. Verition Fund Lc invested in 0.02% or 25,696 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp reported 29,200 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement reported 277,812 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. 53,750 were reported by Bailard. Strs Ohio holds 267,247 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.