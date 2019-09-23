Fort Washington Investment Advisors Lowered Its Position in Mastercard Common (MA) by $655,776; First Trust Bank LTD Has Decreased Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Valuation Declined

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Common (MA) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 8,281 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19 million, down from 10,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.58 million shares traded or 64.60% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets

First Trust Bank Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 30.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Bank Ltd sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 24,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19M, down from 35,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 24.82M shares traded or 54.93% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 02/04/2018 – Amit Sinha, chief operating officer of Paytm Mall said the company would deploy the latest investment from SoftBank and Alibaba to beef up its technology and build superior logistics among other things; 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virtu Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Weitz Investment Mgmt Incorporated owns 4.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 383,750 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Group LP has invested 0.62% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1,545 are held by Greatmark Prtn Inc. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Corporation invested 3.86% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mount Vernon Md reported 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Markel holds 0.79% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 194,600 shares. Crossvault Cap Management Llc reported 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Savings Bank Of America Corporation De reported 5.61M shares stake. The Connecticut-based Northeast Consultants Inc has invested 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Parthenon Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 859,415 shares. Northern Tru invested in 0.71% or 11.39M shares. Fin Architects holds 4,805 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 760,355 shares stake.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 175,000 shares to 381,391 shares, valued at $14.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 151,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 531,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.56 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 37.40 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.