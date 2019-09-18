Fort Washington Investment Advisors Lowered Its Novartis Ag (NVS) Holding as Valuation Rose; Cardinal Health (CAH) Shareholder First Republic Investment Management Lifted Position

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 155,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.45M, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $86.53. About 2.37M shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/05/2018 – Kyle Griffin: Novartis source: “…toward the end of the meeting, everyone realized this was a probably a slippery slope to; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – SAYS MANAGEMENT HIGHLIGHTS ACTIONS THAT HAVE RETURNED BUSINESS TO GROWTH AND IMPROVED MARGINS; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IN US, SANDOZ IS OPTIMIZING PORTFOLIO THROUGH TARGETED PRUNING AND LEARNING FROM RECENT SETBACKS; 20/04/2018 – #3 Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan is raising the bar on second-gen cancer drug studies $NVS; 20/03/2018 – Novartis teams up with Harvard to develop next generation biomaterial systems to deliver immunotherapies; 22/03/2018 – Novartis: Tasigna Approved to Treat Children; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – DURECT HAS RIGHT TO TERMINATE FOR CONVENIENCE PRIOR TO NDA APPROVAL; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS BEGINNING JOURNEY TO REBUILD TRUST WITH SOCIETY — PRESENTATION; 04/04/2018 – Novartis announces JAMA Cardiology publication of data showing Entresto® improves physical and social activity in HFrEF patients versus enalapril; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 57.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 20,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 55,744 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, up from 35,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.26. About 2.10 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19; 13/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recognizes Nearly a Decade of Helping Healthcare Organizations Improve Patient Safety; 07/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q EPS 81c; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 TAX RATE OF 32%-34%; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Novartis signs $840M pact with IFM Due amid fallout from AveXis deal – Boston Business Journal” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Companies Still Run by Families – The Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues its Investigation on Behalf of Novartis AG Investors (NVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Keep Your Eye on These 4 Healthcare Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 68,608 shares to 581,742 shares, valued at $119.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 23,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc Common.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 15.79 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $18.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 18,062 shares to 46,455 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 7,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,018 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Carbonite, Inc. (CARB), Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) & Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Beaten Down Dividend Stocks That Insiders Are Buying – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Mallinckrodt and Endo International Shares Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CAH, CARB, GTT, VNTR INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

