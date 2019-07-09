Fort Washington Investment Advisors Lowered Its Nice LTD (NICE) Stake by $3.78 Million as Market Value Rose; As Carnival (CCL) Shares Declined, Brown Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $380,300

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 31,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 120,888 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81 million, down from 151,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $144.63. About 113,886 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 31.44% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone – The Market’s First AI-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The Industry’s Largest Customer Experience; 05/04/2018 – NICE Enables Enterprises to Enter the Automation Economy Via First of its Kind ‘Robotic Process Automation for Dummies’ Book; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE NON-DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – NICE Tender Offer Valued at $2.70/Share; 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Deal as Nondilutive to Non-GAAP EPS in 201; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and Al Chatbots from Omilia; 13/03/2018 – NICE Introduces Cloud-ready Text-to-911 Recording Solution for AGENT511 TEXTBLUE Platform

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 7,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 753,768 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.23 million, up from 746,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.9. About 4.20 million shares traded or 0.05% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 01/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Idaho Department of Labor Job Carnival; 12/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal; 27/03/2018 – Princess Cruises’ Director Of Culinary Experience Is Named To The Prestigious Association Of The Master Chefs Of France; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up 3.9%; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY REVENUE HK$2.19B; 22/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 20,160 shares to 264,313 shares, valued at $10.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 113,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Quinstreet Inc Common (NASDAQ:QNST).

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NICE’s profit will be $63.20 million for 35.45 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 61,518 shares to 6.35M shares, valued at $364.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextgen Healthcare Inc by 230,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $513,497 activity. KRUSE STEIN had sold 6,966 shares worth $364,082 on Friday, January 11. On Tuesday, June 25 the insider DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pineno Levin And Ford Asset has 1.84% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 86,985 shares. Intact Investment Management Inc invested in 98,700 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt owns 7,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank invested in 0.06% or 51,105 shares. Ameriprise invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs owns 1.76M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 4,475 shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 193 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 296 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 160,243 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.03% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 568,485 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation invested in 0.12% or 107,386 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 128,941 shares. 618,254 were accumulated by Royal Bank Of Canada.