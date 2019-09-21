Fort Washington Investment Advisors Lowered Its Jd.Com (JD) Position as Market Valuation Declined; As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Valuation Rose, Athena Capital Advisors Has Trimmed by $2.22 Million Its Position

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 54,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The hedge fund held 108,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48M, down from 162,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 4.86M shares traded or 51.61% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca third-line lung cancer combination study fails; 03/04/2018 – US FDA ACCEPTS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR MOXETUMOMAB PA; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie: IMBRUVICA Plus GAZYVA Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 30/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – WILL NOW ANALYSE COMPLETE DATA SETS FROM GALATHEA AND TERRANOVA TRIALS TO FURTHER UNDERSTAND THESE RESULTS; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – FULL DATA FROM ARCTIC TRIAL WILL BE PRESENTED AT A FORTHCOMING MEDICAL MEETING; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: FX focus; euro zone current account; AstraZeneca results; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED, HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (JD) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc analyzed 31,521 shares as the company's stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.36M, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $44.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 14.10 million shares traded or 16.25% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.45 million for 64.46 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 295,000 shares to 365,000 shares, valued at $12.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Sandp 500 Etf Shs (VOO) by 28,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Providence Service Corp Common (NASDAQ:PRSC).

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $442.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 4,500 shares to 23,800 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 12,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).