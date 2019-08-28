Fort Washington Investment Advisors Lowered Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $1.37 Million as Stock Declined; Big Lots (BIG) Shareholder Endurance Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $621,262

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 16,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.42% . The institutional investor held 107,757 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, down from 124,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $830.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $21.3. About 541,375 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SAYS CEO CAMPISI REMAINS ON MEDICAL LEAVE; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Return About 30% of Tax-Reform Benefit to Holders; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Announces Retirement Of David Campisi, President And CEO; 09/03/2018 BIG LOTS INC BIG.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 20 PCT TO $0.30/SHR; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots FY17-End Inventory $873M, Up 1.6%; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Net $104.8M; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Reinvest About 70% of Tax-Reform Benefit In Business in FY18; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Comparable-Store Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots to Retain Executive-Search Firm to Assist Board

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 23,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 573,897 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.93 million, down from 597,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $57.94. About 8.19 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon

Analysts await Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings on August, 30. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 32.20% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.59 per share. BIG’s profit will be $15.60 million for 13.31 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Big Lots, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P U.S. Value Etf (IUSV) by 8,811 shares to 65,686 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BIG shares while 69 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 41.24 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 78,354 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Axa reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Geode Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 452,509 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability Com reported 173,984 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 2.00 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.03% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 15,000 shares. Olstein Cap Mgmt LP holds 40,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 46,689 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP owns 48,430 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 121,807 shares. Hsbc Plc has 26,218 shares. Amalgamated National Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Jpmorgan Chase And Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 42,891 shares. Prudential Financial holds 1.82M shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 55 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advisors Lc, Us-based fund reported 193,772 shares. 21,511 were reported by Syntal Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Co. South State Corporation invested in 259,388 shares. Westfield Mgmt Com LP has invested 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 36,032 are owned by Burke And Herbert Bancorporation And Tru Co. Aspen Invest Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.66% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fayez Sarofim Company holds 53,856 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 528,106 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.87% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Two Sigma Lc owns 12,121 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tower Bridge stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hudock Limited Liability Co holds 60,667 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Moreover, Df Dent And Com Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 13,266 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 20,475 shares. Summit Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,700 shares.