Fort Washington Investment Advisors Lifted Ventas Reit (VTR) Position; Bokf Has Cut Hasbro (HAS) Holding

Bokf decreased Hasbro Inc (HAS) stake by 17.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bokf sold 6,261 shares as Hasbro Inc (HAS)’s stock rose 18.68%. The Bokf holds 29,709 shares with $2.53 million value, down from 35,970 last quarter. Hasbro Inc now has $14.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $113.4. About 447,921 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 16/04/2018 – Hasbro Announces Toy Recycling Program, Offers Free Recycling for Well-Loved Toys and Games; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: DECLINES TO SAY IF 2018 SALES WILL GROW OR DECLINE; 08/03/2018 – Hasbro to Roll Out Plant-Based Packaging; 14/03/2018 – $MAT $HAS Toys R Us is exploring a plan that could keep 200 stores open even after liquidation; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: TOYS R US LIQUIDIATION IN U.S. TO END DURING 2Q; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro: Haim Saban Will Continue in Consulting Role; 08/05/2018 – Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Declines After Setback From the Collapse of Toys `R’ Us; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN VIEW EXCLUDES TOYS R US EFFECT

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased Ventas Inc Reit (VTR) stake by 82.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc acquired 7,100 shares as Ventas Inc Reit (VTR)’s stock rose 10.09%. The Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc holds 15,700 shares with $1.00M value, up from 8,600 last quarter. Ventas Inc Reit now has $26.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.03% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $70.85. About 1.81M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR)

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. Probst Robert F sold $633,096 worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on Monday, February 11. CAFARO DEBRA A sold $4.36M worth of stock.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased Dowdupont Inc stake by 29,896 shares to 402,436 valued at $21.45M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc Common (NYSE:DKS) stake by 122,100 shares and now owns 419,925 shares. Cl A was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $281.59M for 12.95 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Hasbro had 18 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bokf increased Cable One Inc stake by 596 shares to 1,949 valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1. It also upped Broadcom Inc stake by 1,565 shares and now owns 31,574 shares. Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) was raised too.