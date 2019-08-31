Fort Washington Investment Advisors Lifted Its Stake in Carnival Cruise Unit (CCL) as Valuation Declined; Expedia Group (EXPE) Position Has Lifted by Hhr Asset Management Llc

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 15,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 488,688 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.15M, up from 473,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $130.1. About 572,780 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Shep Announces New Addition to 2018 Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carnival Cruise Unit (CCL) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 22,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The hedge fund held 1.82 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.06 million, up from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carnival Cruise Unit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 3.00 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY REVENUE HK$2.19B; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNIN RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Releases South America 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations; 25/05/2018 – Don’t Stop the Carnival by Kevin Le Gendre – sound and visionaries; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Water line break floods rooms on hellish Carnival cruise; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: Carnival for the Kids; 28/03/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of 26th Ship, Carnival Horizon; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces 2019-2020 Caribbean Season; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Expects $6B Cash From Operations in 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.05% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Investec Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Citizens & Northern holds 0.38% or 13,298 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Paloma Partners Mngmt accumulated 18,944 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pennsylvania accumulated 0.02% or 4,099 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.09% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Advisory Alpha Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Prudential Fincl has 934,338 shares. Beach Investment Limited Liability Company reported 6,350 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 132,483 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 260,700 shares. Quantres Asset Management Ltd holds 86,900 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 500 shares.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 12,596 shares to 31,983 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc Common by 30,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,674 shares, and cut its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp Common (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of stock was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 36,454 shares to 165,828 shares, valued at $59.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 823,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,324 shares, and cut its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

