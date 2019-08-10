Fort Washington Investment Advisors Lifted Its Signature Bank (SBNY) Holding by $739,840 as Market Value Declined; Bbr Partners Has Cut Its Brown Forman (BF.B) Holding by $20.98 Million as Market Value Were Volatile

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 17.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 403,434 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.89 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.51 million, down from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.37. About 794,022 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Operating Income of Growth 8%-9; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BROWN-FORMAN SEES FY 2018 SPLIT-ADJUSTED SHR (NOT ADJ SHR) $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y, $300m 20Y; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Refines Organization to Support Continued Strong Global Growth; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Paul Varga to Retire as CEO; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman 3Q EPS 39c; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names John Hayes President of USA & Canada; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER; 05/03/2018 Brown-Forman Corp expected to post earnings of 41 cents a share – summary

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Signature Bank (SBNY) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 5,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 655,210 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.91 million, up from 649,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Signature Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $120.89. About 271,803 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Common (NYSE:MA) by 2,000 shares to 10,765 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential Properties (NYSE:EQR) by 30,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr National Mun Etf (MUB).

