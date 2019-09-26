Fort Washington Investment Advisors Increases Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); Shareholder Roffman Miller Associates Has Lifted Colgate (CL) Stake

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 5,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 249,888 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.91 million, up from 244,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $72.72. About 2.11 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 137.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 213,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 368,600 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.94M, up from 155,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $6.69 during the last trading session, reaching $215.48. About 10.34M shares traded or 175.60% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $930.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Fund (TIP) by 3,522 shares to 11,102 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bond Index Fund Inter (BIV) by 3,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,809 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Estabrook Capital Mgmt reported 350 shares. Ledyard Savings Bank holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 8,974 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp has invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel holds 17,863 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 43,100 shares or 0.16% of the stock. The New York-based Mufg Americas has invested 0.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bridges Investment Mgmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 61,284 shares. Texas Yale holds 0.07% or 13,464 shares. Old National Bank & Trust In stated it has 9,516 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Manchester Ltd Liability Com reported 4,968 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Company has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 140,562 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Capstone Investment Advsrs Lc owns 11,817 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.17% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Limited Co holds 1,437 shares. Pinnacle Limited holds 0.32% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 55,505 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc accumulated 58,158 shares. New England Retirement Gru Incorporated stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Homrich Berg reported 8,521 shares stake. Private Na reported 6,699 shares stake. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,698 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 544,440 shares stake. Page Arthur B has 1.56% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 7,819 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Com has 112,241 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd has invested 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Provise Management Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 115,980 were accumulated by Scotia Cap Inc. Acg Wealth invested in 0.16% or 5,038 shares.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21,173 shares to 69,057 shares, valued at $4.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 20,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,381 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of stock was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.