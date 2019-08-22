Fort Washington Investment Advisors Increases Holding in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA); As Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Cut Holding by $329,206

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 112.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 125,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 238,298 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.48 million, up from 112,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $447.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $171.95. About 9.06M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ Young Adult Franchise `Warriors’; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Financial lifts funding to over $12 billion – Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP 002622.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S BABA.N TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 482 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 1,736 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 2,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $720.21. About 10,877 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 03/04/2018 – GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP – JUSTIN DEWITTE APPOINTED CEO OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP HOSPICE; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: David Curtis Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Home Health; 24/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – PRICING OF $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Television Broadcasting Revenue $108.8M; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $9.04; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – ON MAY 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR A U.S. $300 MLN FIVE-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – Kaplan Acquires Leading Publisher of Professional Licensing Exam Guides in Engineering Fields; 05/03/2018 Purdue University Receives HLC Approval for Purdue Global; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS AS OF 1Q

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc Common (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 90,000 shares to 161,273 shares, valued at $13.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corporate Office Properties Reit (NYSE:OFC) by 214,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 545,902 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Alibaba Co-Founder Joe Tsai To Take Sole Ownership Of Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: It Is A Generational Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Should Investors Buy Alibaba Stock Ahead of Its Earnings? – Investorplace.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.