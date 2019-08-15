Fort Washington Investment Advisors Increased Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Stake; Nicholas Financial (NICK)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

Nicholas Financial Inc (NICK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 8 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 6 sold and decreased stock positions in Nicholas Financial Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 2.77 million shares, down from 2.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nicholas Financial Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) stake by 17.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc acquired 105,700 shares as Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)’s stock rose 4.55%. The Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc holds 697,608 shares with $28.63M value, up from 591,908 last quarter. Western Alliance Bancorp now has $4.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.13. About 290,732 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a specialized consumer finance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $65.41 million. The firm engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It currently has negative earnings. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Tcw Group Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Nicholas Financial, Inc. for 600,704 shares. Rbf Capital Llc owns 22,800 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.01% invested in the company for 62,800 shares. The New Jersey-based Highlander Capital Management Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 29,007 shares.

The stock increased 1.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 11,243 shares traded or 32.47% up from the average. Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NICK) has declined 18.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.08% the S&P500. Some Historical NICK News: 04/04/2018 – Nicholas Financial Announces Amendment to Credit Facility; 30/05/2018 – Nicholas Financial Announces Kelly Malson as Chief Financial Officer; 30/05/2018 – NICHOLAS FINL REPORTS KELLY MALSON AS CFO; 04/04/2018 – NICHOLAS FINANCIAL SAYS ON MARCH 30 ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO EXISTING LOAN & SECURITY AGREEMENT GOVERNING TERMS & CONDITIONS OF CREDIT FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – NICHOLAS FINANCIAL INC – ON MAY 26 APPOINTED KELLY M. MALSON AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF COMPANY; 13/03/2018 GWC Warranty and Nicholas Financial Form Strategic Alliance; 04/04/2018 – NICHOLAS FINANCIAL INC – AMENDMENT REDUCES MAXIMUM AMOUNT CO MAY BORROW UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $200 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Nicholas Fincl Announces Amendment to Credit Facility; 04/04/2018 – NICHOLAS FINANCIAL SAYS AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE BY 1 YR TO MARCH 31, 2019 – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nicholas Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NICK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) stake by 21,200 shares to 69,112 valued at $13.72M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) stake by 13,601 shares and now owns 21,035 shares. Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was reduced too.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $113,125 activity. $113,125 worth of stock was bought by BOYD WILLIAM S on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Susquehanna Intl Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 5,080 shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Northern Tru Corporation invested in 0% or 482,298 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.03% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 27,895 shares. Victory has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). The Georgia-based Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.23% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 23,671 shares. Morgan Stanley has 151,796 shares. Renaissance Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 9,387 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Pennsylvania Tru invested in 157,420 shares. Epoch Partners accumulated 642,693 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 105,660 shares.

