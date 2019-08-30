Fort Washington Investment Advisors Increased Its Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Position; Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Position in Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Boosted by $1.12 Million as Share Price Declined

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 79,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.28M, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 2,603 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 10.30% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD); 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 105,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 697,608 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.63M, up from 591,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.68. About 405,786 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP

Since July 10, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $19,780 activity. Shares for $2,597 were bought by Steil Jack E. Coffman George C. had bought 379 shares worth $4,897. TURNER FRANK K JR bought $1,395 worth of stock. 108 shares valued at $1,395 were bought by Jones Thomas Randy on Wednesday, July 10. Schwabe Charles E. had bought 108 shares worth $1,395. Shares for $6,990 were bought by Scully Mary Ann on Wednesday, July 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Interest Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Charles Schwab Inv, a California-based fund reported 29,698 shares. Moreover, Ameritas has 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 773 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.02% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) or 443,302 shares. Northern has 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 141,767 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Company has 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Banc Funds Limited Liability Co invested 0.22% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited invested in 880,873 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 2,769 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 16,298 shares. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.48% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 7,191 shares. Vanguard Group reported 701,354 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 30,040 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 65,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cipher Cap LP accumulated 44,885 shares. Brinker Cap reported 47,167 shares stake. Hightower Limited Liability Corp owns 48,203 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 68,113 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tygh Cap Mngmt holds 175,572 shares. Nwq Investment Management reported 1.52M shares. Endeavour Capital Advsr Incorporated holds 786,382 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Fiera Capital reported 624,804 shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Lc has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 6,773 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri stated it has 31,151 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Nicholas Invest Prtnrs Lp, California-based fund reported 233,926 shares.