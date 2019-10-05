Fort Washington Investment Advisors Increased Its Stake in General Electric Co (GE) as Stock Price Rose; F5 Networks (FFIV) Share Price Declined While Wms Partners Has Lowered Its Holding

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 21.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 2,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The hedge fund held 7,870 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15M, down from 9,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $132.96. About 736,889 shares traded or 10.81% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 53,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 3.31 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.79 million, up from 3.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 51.31M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 14/03/2018 – GE APPOINTS DUNCAN BERRY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LM WIND POWER; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Still Targets 2018 Adjusted Industrial Free Cash Flows $6B-$7B; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 30/03/2018 – Baker Hughes GE’s CEO of Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea departs; 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 20/04/2018 – General Electric earnings: 16 cents a share, vs 11 cents EPS expected; 25/05/2018 – OwensAssetFund: $GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources sa; 05/03/2018 – REG-GE Capital UK Funding FRN Variable Rate Fix

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $406.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,294 shares to 16,114 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 15,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 EPS, down 18.78% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $118.97M for 16.70 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FFIV shares while 152 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings.

