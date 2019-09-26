Fort Washington Investment Advisors Increased Holding in Ibm (IBM) as Stock Rose; As Netflix (NFLX) Share Value Declined, Fulton Bank Has Lifted Position by $329,933

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 522,989 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.12M, up from 519,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $142.08. About 305,268 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 14/03/2018 – Cloudflare and IBM Collaborate to Extend Security and Performance from the Cloud to the Network Edge; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 24/05/2018 – SBERBANK, IBM SIGN AGREEMENT ON WATSON FOR ONCOLOGY; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 899 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 6,243 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29M, up from 5,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $263.93. About 1.90 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 29/03/2018 – Nearly 60% of Americans are streaming and most with Netflix: CNBC survey; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: HIS SHORT ON NETFLIX, LONG ON GM, WERE BIGGEST LOSERS; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SAYS WILL HAVE $7.5 BLN – $8 BLN OF CONTENT EXPENSE (ON A P&L BASIS) IN 2018 ACROSS A WIDE VARIETY OF FORMATS; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC PLEDGES C$2.2 BILLION TO LOWER SMALL BUSINESS TAXES OVER FIVE YEARS; 21/05/2018 – NETFLIX IN MULTI-YEAR PACT WITH BARACK & MICHELLE OBAMA; 12/04/2018 – Amy Buck: Google and Netflix team up on Kayenta, an open-source project for automated deployment monitoring | GeekWire #oss…; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 08/03/2018 – Vallejo Times: March 8 Vallejo A&E Source: Mike E. Winfield doesn’t wait for Netflix or networks … produces his own comedy; 27/04/2018 – CNET: See Stranger Things 3 in production in new Netflix video

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 82,200 shares to 472,601 shares, valued at $28.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,080 shares, and cut its stake in Envestnet Inc Common (NYSE:ENV).

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,666 shares to 26,640 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,693 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1.